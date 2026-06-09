The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said telecom operators are investing in major infrastructure expansion, including the deployment of over 12,000 new network sites nationwide, as part of efforts to improve service quality, strengthen broadband access and support Nigeria’s digital economy ambitions. This was contained in a communiqué issued at…...

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said telecom operators are investing in major infrastructure expansion, including the deployment of over 12,000 new network sites nationwide, as part of efforts to improve service quality, strengthen broadband access and support Nigeria’s digital economy ambitions.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the 109th meeting of the Governing Board of the Commission held on May 25, 2026.

According to the communique on Tuesday, June 9, the Board noted that Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have already completed over 5,000 of the planned site deployments, representing more than 40 per cent completion, aimed at improving network coverage, capacity and overall quality of experience for subscribers.

It also observed improvements in fibre connectivity, with transmission infrastructure now extended to over 700 sites, enhancing backhaul capacity, network resilience and service reliability.

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According to the communiqué, infrastructure-sharing companies (TowerCos) have continued to invest in network upgrades, deploying new equipment across more than 2,000 base stations to support ongoing expansion efforts and compliance with quality-of-service obligations.

The Board further reviewed the Commission’s consumer-focused directive requiring operators to compensate subscribers in areas where service standards were not met, noting that over 75 million affected users had already received compensation.

It also expressed concern over partial compliance by some infrastructure providers with directives requiring the reinvestment of regulatory fines into infrastructure upgrades, stressing the need for full implementation to ensure sustained service improvements.

On broadband expansion, the Board said Nigeria’s fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) subscriptions rose significantly from 84,141 in Q4 2025 to 210,065 in Q5 2025, describing the growth as encouraging but still inadequate relative to national demand.

It noted that expanding fixed broadband infrastructure would help reduce pressure on mobile networks, improve service quality and lower long-term connectivity costs.

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The Board also highlighted ongoing regulatory reviews aimed at restructuring the telecommunications market to reflect evolving industry realities, including clearer distinctions between wholesale and retail services.

It said increased access to wholesale fibre infrastructure and expanded metropolitan fibre networks would drive broader broadband adoption and support Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda.

The communiqué further identified infrastructure vandalism as a major challenge affecting service delivery, despite the designation of telecom infrastructure as Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII).

The Board acknowledged ongoing collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, while calling for stronger stakeholder cooperation and the establishment of a Communications Industry Security Trust Fund to enhance infrastructure protection.

On digital inclusion, the Board said it was finalising a framework for zero-rating educational platforms and content to expand access to digital learning resources and bridge the urban-rural divide.

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In a related development, the Board approved leadership changes at the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) following governance gaps arising from the expiration of some board tenures.

It appointed Princess Oforitsenere Emiko as Interim Chairman of the DBI Governing Board.

It also approved the appointment of Abraham Oshadami and Rimini Makama as interim members of the institute’s governing board.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to improving quality of service, strengthening consumer protection, ensuring market discipline and fostering a sustainable telecommunications sector.