A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Friday, July 10, 2026, for judgment in the suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking the final forfeiture of 57 properties linked to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami. This was disclosed by…...

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed Friday, July 10, 2026, for judgment in the suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking the final forfeiture of 57 properties linked to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

This was disclosed by the anti-graft commission via its official X handle on Monday, July 6.

The post reads in part, “The presiding judge, Joyce Abdulmalik had earlier fixed Monday, July 6, 2026 for judgment after both parties adopted their final processes and argued the case on May 26. However, the judge moved her judgment to Friday, July 10, 2026

“The EFCC previously secured an interim forfeiture order for the assets, valued at over N212 billion. The properties are located in Abuja, Kano, Kebbi, and Kaduna. The EFCC had argued that the properties were proceeds of official corruption and abuse of office.

“Malami’s legal team challenged the move, asserting that the assets were legitimately acquired by the former minister who served under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“At the last hearing, Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, counsel to the EFCC prayed the court to grant the application, relying on a 47-paragraph affidavit and 46 exhibits filed in support of the motion.

“Okutepa argued that Malami and the other respondents in the matter failed to satisfactorily explain the legitimate sources of the assets and urged the court to order their permanent forfeiture.

“In response, Adedayo Adedeji, SAN, counsel to Malami and other respondents, asked the court to dismiss the application and set aside the interim forfeiture order earlier granted.

“Adedeji relied on a counter-affidavit deposed to by Malami, arguing that the EFCC’s case was founded on suspicion rather than credible evidence.

“Justice Abdulmalik fixed July 10, 2026 for judgment in the matter.”