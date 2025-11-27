Afrobeats sensation Tems has shared what alternative career paths she might have pursued if her music career had not taken off. In an interactive session with fans on X, one fan asked, “If music didn’t work, what else do you think you would be doing today?” Tems replied, “I might have been a...

Afrobeats sensation Tems has shared what alternative career paths she might have pursued if her music career had not taken off.

In an interactive session with fans on X, one fan asked, “If music didn’t work, what else do you think you would be doing today?”

Tems replied, “I might have been an accountant or a mathematics teacher.”

READ ALSO: FG Unveils Post Harvest Systems Transformation Programme

Before achieving global recognition, Tems worked as a digital marketer, a role she left in January 2018 to dedicate herself fully to music. Just months later, she released her debut single, ‘Mr Rebel’, in July 2018, which began gaining attention in Nigeria.

Her international breakthrough came with a feature on Wizkid’s 2020 hit ‘Essence’, which later peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 following a remix with Justin Bieber, solidifying her status as a rising star in Afrobeats.