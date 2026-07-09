The fourth batch of Nigerians returning from South Africa has arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard an Air Peace evacuation flight....

The fourth batch of Nigerians returning from South Africa has arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard an Air Peace evacuation flight.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the flight conveyed 284 passengers, comprising 272 adults and 12 infants, alongside two government officials, bringing the total number of returnees on the flight to 282.

The latest arrival marks another phase of the Federal Government’s voluntary evacuation exercise for Nigerians returning from South Africa.

Officials of relevant government agencies received the returnees on arrival and have commenced documentation and other reception procedures, while support services are being provided to facilitate their reintegration.