The Adamawa State Government has declared that no individual, regardless of political status or affiliation, is above the law, saying the conviction and ₦3 million fine imposed on African Democratic Congress ADC governorship aspirant, Omar Suleiman, underscores its commitment to enforcing laws that protect public infrastructure....

The Adamawa State Government has declared that no individual, regardless of political status or affiliation, is above the law, saying the conviction and ₦3 million fine imposed on African Democratic Congress ADC governorship aspirant, Omar Suleiman, underscores its commitment to enforcing laws that protect public infrastructure.

Speaking at a press briefing in Yola, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Humwashi Wonosikou, said the court’s judgment was not politically motivated but a clear demonstration that the rule of law applies equally to everyone.

He said the prosecution was based solely on the violation of existing laws prohibiting the indiscriminate pasting of campaign posters on public infrastructure, including flyovers, bridges, public buildings, streetlights, road medians and other government facilities.

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According to Wonosikou, the judgment should serve as a deterrent to political parties, aspirants and their supporters ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that the government will no longer tolerate the defacement of public assets.

He noted that public infrastructure is built with taxpayers’ money and exists to serve the people, not as platforms for political campaigns.

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The Chief Press Secretary maintained that the law has always been in force and applies equally to all citizens without exception, stressing that the government would continue to enforce it impartially.

He urged political parties to utilize approved billboards, designated advertising spaces, newspapers, radio, television and digital media for campaign activities instead of defacing public property.

Wonosikou further disclosed that relevant government agencies have been directed to intensify monitoring across the state and prosecute anyone found violating the law.