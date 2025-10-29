Benue State government, North Central Nigeria, has officially confirmed an outbreak of rabies, a deadly neglected tropical viral disease that affects mammals, especially dogs and humans. The Acting Director of Livestock Services in the State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Gabriel Amas...

The Acting Director of Livestock Services in the State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Gabriel Amase, confirmed that there have been at least 4 confirmed cases of rabies, with 24 others currently under investigation at the Veterinary Hospital in Vom, Plateau State.

In response to the outbreak, he said the Ministry has initiated measures to raise awareness among the public, including media sensitisation campaigns.

According to him, some precautionary steps have been taken, such as the intensification of surveillance activities by the quarantine unit targeting new animals coming into the state.

Dr Amase also announced plans by the Ministry for a mass vaccination campaign for dogs, adding that a ban had been placed to restrict the free movement of dogs in the state.

The Director called on those in the habit of eating dog meat as a delicacy to suspend further consumption of dog meat as a precaution.

He added that the Ministry is also coordinating with neighbouring states to prevent the spread of rabies across borders and plans to inform the Federal Ministry of Agriculture about the outbreak.