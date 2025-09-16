President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulates two distinguished Nigerians, Farouk Gumel and Tobi Amusan, on their recent outstanding achievements....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulates two distinguished Nigerians, Farouk Gumel and Tobi Amusan, on their recent outstanding achievements.

Gumel was appointed Chairman of Botswana Sovereign Wealth Fund Limited, while Amusan won a silver medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

President Tinubu describes Gumel’s appointment as a testament to his expertise, dedication, and the high regard in which Nigerian professionals are held internationally.

“As Vice Chairman for Africa at the Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group, among other accomplishments, Gumel has remained a consistent player in Nigeria’s determined efforts in food sufficiency.

“His leadership in this significant role brings immense pride to our nation, and I am confident he will excel and further cement Nigeria’s reputation for excellence in global finance,” the President states.

President Tinubu also celebrates Amusan’s performance at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

The President extols her relentless drive, resilience, and unwavering spirit: “Tobi has once again demonstrated that with patriotic fervour, coupled with hard work and determination, any height is surmountable. Her achievement is a source of national pride.”

President Tinubu wishes both Gumel and Amusan continued success in their respective endeavours and assures them of the government’s support.