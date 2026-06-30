The Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, says it has recorded major operational successes against terrorists and armed bandits following intelligence-led air operations in Niger and Kaduna states....

The Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, says it has recorded major operational successes against terrorists and armed bandits following intelligence-led air operations in Niger and Kaduna states.

The military said the operations, carried out by the Air Component of the task force on June 29, dealt a significant blow to criminal groups by neutralising several terrorists and disrupting planned attacks within the North-West theatre.

According to the task force, one of the operations targeted more than 200 suspected terrorists who had converged on motorcycles in the Dogon Dawa axis of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Acting on intelligence corroborated by human sources, the Air Component conducted aerial surveillance which confirmed the movement of armed terrorists in groups before identifying a large concentration of motorcycles at a suspected refuelling point.

Following positive identification of the target, fighter aircraft carried out a precision airstrike on the location.

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A battle damage assessment conducted after the strike indicated that several terrorists were killed, while others fled with injuries towards the Kurugin Maidawa axis.

The military said the operation significantly degraded the terrorists’ operational capability, disrupted their activities and prevented them from regrouping for further attacks.

In a separate operation in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the Air Component carried out an armed reconnaissance mission after receiving intelligence that armed bandits were mobilising to launch reprisal attacks on troops following recent clearance operations in the Womba area.

During the mission, military aircraft intercepted three motorcycles conveying suspected bandits heading towards the Kamuku Forest.

The suspects reportedly attempted to evade detection after spotting the aircraft but were successfully engaged, disrupting their movement.

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The task force said follow-up aerial reconnaissance carried out in collaboration with ground troops found no further suspicious activity in the area.

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The Theatre Commander commended the synergy between the Air and Land Components of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, describing the latest operations as evidence of the effectiveness of coordinated intelligence-driven military operations.

He assured residents that the military would sustain offensive operations against terrorists and armed bandits until their enclaves are dismantled and lasting peace and security are restored across the North-West.