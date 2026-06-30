Nigeria has taken delivery of 23 stolen cultural artefacts, including 18 priceless Benin Bronzes, repatriated by the Swiss government in a major milestone in the country's campaign to recover its looted cultural heritage....

Nigeria has taken delivery of 23 stolen cultural artefacts, including 18 priceless Benin Bronzes, repatriated by the Swiss government in a major milestone in the country’s campaign to recover its looted cultural heritage.

The official handover ceremony was held in Lagos on Monday and attended by the Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, and Swiss Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider.

The return marks another significant achievement in Nigeria’s efforts to reclaim cultural treasures taken during the colonial era, particularly following the 1897 British punitive expedition against the Kingdom of Benin, when thousands of artefacts were looted and dispersed across museums and private collections around the world.

Speaking at the ceremony, Musawa described the repatriation as both a moral and historical victory for Nigeria.

She commended the Swiss government and participating institutions for their commitment to transparency and historical justice, saying the return of the artefacts restores an important part of Nigeria’s cultural identity.

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According to official information released by the Swiss authorities, the repatriated collection comprises 23 cultural objects.

The 18 Benin Bronzes include 14 artefacts returned by the Ethnographic Museum of the University of Zurich, two from the Museum Rietberg in Zurich and another two from the Musée d’Ethnographie de Genève.

The remaining five artefacts were recovered through Swiss criminal asset forfeiture proceedings and include a historic bronze bracelet and four stone Ikom monoliths originating from southern Nigeria.

The inclusion of the criminally confiscated artefacts reflects increasing international cooperation in tackling the illicit trafficking of cultural property and strengthening efforts to return stolen heritage to its countries of origin.

The Federal Government said the repatriation reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage and promoting the creative economy while continuing diplomatic engagements with museums and governments worldwide for the return of other looted artefacts.

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The latest restitution adds to the growing number of Benin Bronzes and other cultural objects returned to Nigeria in recent years, as international momentum continues to build for the restitution of African cultural heritage removed during the colonial period.