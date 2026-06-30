Lagos State has recorded the highest number of new HIV infections in Nigeria, reinforcing concerns about the continuing spread of the virus in the country's most populous state despite years of intensified prevention and treatment efforts....

Lagos State has recorded the highest number of new HIV infections in Nigeria, reinforcing concerns about the continuing spread of the virus in the country’s most populous state despite years of intensified prevention and treatment efforts.

According to recent national HIV surveillance data, Lagos recorded 2,298 newly identified HIV cases, the highest of any state in the country.

It was followed by Benue with 1,949 new cases, Akwa Ibom with 1,159, Rivers with 1,137 and Anambra with 1,013.

Although Lagos has one of the country’s lower HIV prevalence rates compared with states such as Benue and Rivers, experts say its large population, high rate of urbanisation and extensive HIV testing network contribute to the high number of newly detected infections.

Nationally, HIV prevalence among adults aged 15 to 49 is estimated at about 2.1 per cent.

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The South-South region has the highest prevalence at 3.1 per cent, followed by the North Central zone at 2.0 per cent, while the North-West has the lowest prevalence at 0.6 per cent.

Benue remains the state with the highest estimated adult HIV prevalence at about 5.7 per cent, followed by Rivers at 5.2 per cent, Akwa Ibom at 3.5 per cent, Edo at 3.4 per cent and Taraba at 3.0 per cent.

Despite its comparatively lower prevalence, Lagos carries one of the country’s largest HIV treatment burdens, with about 137,000 people currently receiving antiretroviral therapy through government-supported health facilities and partner programmes.

Health experts say the figures underscore the need for sustained investment in HIV prevention, early testing and treatment, particularly in Lagos, where population growth, migration and increased social interaction continue to fuel transmission.

The Federal Government, through the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, has expanded free HIV testing, antiretroviral treatment, prevention of mother-to-child transmission services and pre-exposure prophylaxis programmes as part of efforts to curb new infections.

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Nigeria has also adopted the global 95-95-95 targets, aimed at ensuring that 95 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 per cent of those diagnosed receive sustained treatment and 95 per cent of those on treatment achieve viral suppression.

Public health experts have warned that maintaining progress will require increased domestic funding, sustained public awareness campaigns and improved access to prevention services, particularly in high-burden states such as Lagos, to reduce the number of new infections and move the country closer to ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.