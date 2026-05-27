Activist and senatorial aspirant, Aisha Yesufu has urged members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to focus on grassroots mobilisation and support candidates capable of representing the people effectively. Yesufu made the call in a post shared on her X handle, where she stated…...

Activist and senatorial aspirant, Aisha Yesufu has urged members of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to focus on grassroots mobilisation and support candidates capable of representing the people effectively.

Yesufu made the call in a post shared on her X handle, where she stated that elections are not won through propaganda or smear campaigns but through direct engagement with voters.

According to her, political success depends on respectfully engaging the electorate with empathy and compassion.

“Election is not won by social media propaganda nor by orchestrated smear campaign. Election is won by engaging electorate one wishes to serve respectfully and with empathy and compassion,” she wrote.

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She called on registered members of the party in the FCT to prioritise promoting the party and making courageous choices in selecting candidates ahead of the primaries.

“The time of voting or making choices out of fear is gone. This time we will make our choices out of courage and belief in the mantra: POWER BELONGS TO THE PEOPLE!” she stated.

Yesufu also urged her supporters across the FCT not to be discouraged, asking them to continue mobilisation efforts across the 62 wards ahead of the party primaries.

“To my teeming supporters across the FCT do not be deterred, continue your ground work across the 62 wards. We are ready to meet them on the primaries ground!” she added.