The Oyo State Police Command has arrested four suspected armed robbers and cultists during a raid on a criminal hideout in the Soka area of Ibadan, recovering a locally made pistol in the process. The arrests were made by operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit following intelligence reports…...

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested four suspected armed robbers and cultists during a raid on a criminal hideout in the Soka area of Ibadan, recovering a locally made pistol in the process.

The arrests were made by operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit following intelligence reports that members of a notorious gang were planning another criminal operation within the Ibadan metropolis.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Ayanlade Olayinka, on Friday, June 12, the operation was carried out at about 6 a.m. on June 10 after security operatives received credible intelligence that the suspects had converged at their hideout.

The police identified the suspects as Salawu Sarafa, also known as Folori; Yusuf Tajudeen, alias Blacky; Farouq Ariyo; and Adebayo Awosemo, popularly known as Naira.

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The statement said a search conducted during the operation led to the recovery of a locally made pistol.

According to the command, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are members of the Eiye Supremo Confraternity and were allegedly involved in a series of violent crimes across Ibadan and surrounding communities.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of the Eiye Supremo Confraternity and admitted their involvement in a series of violent criminal activities within the Ibadan metropolis and its environs,” the statement said.

The police added that efforts were ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang and dismantle the criminal network.

“The Command has commenced discreet and intensive efforts aimed at apprehending the fleeing suspect and dismantling the criminal network. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the gang’s activities and identify other accomplices,” it added.

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The Oyo State Police Command reiterated its commitment to tackling cultism, armed robbery, and other violent crimes across the state, urging residents to continue providing timely and credible information to support law enforcement efforts.

The command assured that all suspects found culpable would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.