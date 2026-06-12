The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a constitutional amendment bill (Sixth Alteration Bill, 2026) to establish state police, marking a significant change in Nigeria’s security architecture. During plenary, 289 lawmakers voted in favour of the bill, while four voted against it. The following list highlights the key issues and…...

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a constitutional amendment bill (Sixth Alteration Bill, 2026) to establish state police, marking a significant change in Nigeria’s security architecture.

During plenary, 289 lawmakers voted in favour of the bill, while four voted against it.

The following list highlights the key issues and provisions within the proposed legislation:

1. Creation of a Dual Policing Structure: The bill seeks to amend Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution to move from a single national force to a dual system comprising both Federal and State Police. This change allows each of Nigeria’s 36 states the right to establish and operate its own independent police force.

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2. Shift to Concurrent Legislative Authority: Currently, policing is on the exclusive legislative list; however, the bill proposes transferring these powers to the concurrent list. This empowers both the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly to enact laws regarding policing and security.

3. Strict Conditions for Federal Intervention: To maintain state autonomy, the Federal Police are prohibited from interfering in state security matters except in specific “breakdown” scenarios. Intervention is only permitted during a total breakdown of law and order, upon a formal request from a governor, or if a state force fails due to financial or administrative constraints.

4. New Appointment and Command Protocols: The bill introduces a decentralised leadership structure where the President appoints the Inspector-General for Federal Police, while State Governors appoint Commissioners of Police for their respective states. Both processes involve the National Police Council and require confirmation from the relevant legislative body (Senate or State House of Assembly).

5. Governor Authority and Oversight: Governors will have the power to issue directives to State Commissioners on public safety. To prevent abuse of power, the National Police Council serves as an oversight mechanism where any directive deemed “unlawful” can be formally challenged.

6. National Minimum Standards and Certification: No state police outfit can begin operations immediately upon the passing of a state law. Each force must first be certified as meeting national minimum standards in a manner prescribed by the National Assembly.

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7. Transition and Jurisdiction: The Federal Police will continue to provide security in any state until its specific state police force is fully operational. Additionally, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will remain under the exclusive territorial jurisdiction of the Federal Police.

8. Legislative Roadmap: Although passed by the House of Reps, the bill must still undergo consideration by the Senate.