The Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Olubunmi Isioye-Dada, is dead. A palace source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the development, saying the respected Ibadan High Chief passed away after a brief illness at his residence in Ibadan. According to the source, members of the Omo Oye family and other…...

The Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, Olubunmi Isioye-Dada, is dead.

A palace source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the development, saying the respected Ibadan High Chief passed away after a brief illness at his residence in Ibadan.

According to the source, members of the Omo Oye family and other palace stakeholders have begun gathering at his residence following news of his passing.

Until his death, Oba Isioye-Dada occupied the position of Osi Balogun of Ibadanland, one of the most senior chieftaincy titles on the Balogun line of the Olubadan succession system.

ADVERTISEMENT

His passing is expected to trigger a series of promotions within the Balogun line. Among those likely to benefit is APC governorship candidate, Sharafadeen Alli, who is expected to move from Ekaarun Balogun to Ekerin Balogun, subject to the approval of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rashidi Ladoja.

Similarly, Akeem Adewoyin is expected to be elevated from Ekerin Balogun to Asipa Balogun of Ibadanland as the traditional succession process takes effect.