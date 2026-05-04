Popular blogger and social media influencer, Justice Mark Chidiebere, also known as Justice Crack, has arrived at the federal high court sitting in Abuja following allegations of inciting soldiers to create discontent within the system with the Nigerian Army. TVC News correspondent gathered that Chidiebere was escorted by officers of…...

Popular blogger and social media influencer, Justice Mark Chidiebere, also known as Justice Crack, has arrived at the federal high court sitting in Abuja following allegations of inciting soldiers to create discontent within the system with the Nigerian Army.

TVC News correspondent gathered that Chidiebere was escorted by officers of the State Security Service.

He was taken to courtroom six, which is presided over by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik.

Mr Chidebere is being accused of misinforming the public

In an official statement signed by Colonel Appolonia Anele, Acting Director of Army Public Relations, the Army said preliminary findings revealed that Chidiebere had engaged the soldiers in discussions that allegedly sought to incite discontent and subversion within the ranks.

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“Preliminary report reveals that the soldiers discussed a wide range of issues with Justice Chidiebere, who seemed to be inciting soldiers to create discontent within the system.

“An example was a chat bordering on subversion which Chidiebere had with the soldiers,” the statement read.

The Army said the implications of such conduct could not be overlooked.

“A situation where civilians cultivate vulnerable personnel towards acts of subversion has far-reaching implications on discipline and national security,” it stated.

Chidiebere was arrested alongside the soldiers involved, the Army said, adding that while the soldiers remained in military custody, the influencer had since been transferred to civil authorities.

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“Justice Chidiebere has been handed over to the relevant civil authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution,” the statement read.

The Army said the arrest was also connected to a breach of its social media policy and an attempt to misinform the public.

In the three-count charge filed against Mr Chidebere, the federal government is accusing him of likely to cause fear and breach of peace through a social media post he made concerning the welfare of soldiers.

He was also accused of committing a felony by publishing and circulating a derogatory video and accompanying statements concerning the Nigerian Army through his official X handle.