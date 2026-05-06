The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has waived the screening requirement for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the party’s upcoming presidential primaries, declaring him duly cleared to participate. Read Also Tinubu Hails Deputy Speaker Kalu on Birthday CelebrationJUST IN: Tinubu Reschedules Three-Nation Trip to France,…...

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has waived the screening requirement for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the party’s upcoming presidential primaries, declaring him duly cleared to participate.

The decision, reached at the NWC’s 188th meeting held on May 6, 2026, was disclosed in a statement by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Wednesday.

The NWC said the move was justified under provisions of the party’s constitution, with the committee citing Tinubu’s incumbent status, prior clearance in 2022, and widespread endorsements from key party stakeholders as reasons for the waiver.

“This decision was made pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC under Article 13.4 (xiii) and (xiv) of the Constitution of APC to organise and supervise the Party’s primaries and, in special circumstances, grant waivers, in the best interest of the Party.

“The NWC noted that the President @officialABAT has received overwhelming endorsement and vote of confidence from critical stakeholders of the Party, including the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the leadership and members of the National Assembly, and other organs of the Party at the APC National Summit of May 22, 2025, and other major statutory events of the Party.

“It noted further that, as the incumbent President and leader of our great Party, having been duly screened and cleared ahead of the 2022 presidential primaries, requiring his physical appearance before a screening committee at this time would be redundant and unnecessary,” read part of the statement.

Meanwhile, TVC News Online reported that APC has extended the deadlines for the sale and submission of expression of interest and nomination forms for aspirants ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party also adjusted its screening timetable as part of efforts to accommodate more participants in the ongoing process.