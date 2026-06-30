The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, presided over by Justice Mohammed Umar has granted bail to Omoyele Sowore, in the sum of N200million and two sureties in like sum....

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, presided over by Justice Mohammed Umar has granted bail to Omoyele Sowore, in the sum of N200million and two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties as stated by the court must be a traditional ruler from Mr Sowore’s community.

The other surety must own a property in Abuja.

Mr Sowore is to deposit his travel documents with the deputy registrar of the court.

The court had on 16th June revoked the bail it granted Mr Sowore for failure to appear in court.

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Delivering ruling Justice Umar took judicial notice of Mr Sowore’s readiness to stand his trial as he did not wait to be arrested before he appeared in court.

He noted that the court will exercise its discretion in granting him bail.

Counsel to Mr Sowore noted that Mr Sowore’s passport is with US embassy in Lagos and will need to appear in person to be able to get the passport so he can submit it to the court.

The counsel further prayed the court to release Sowore to them, so they can fulfill his bail conditions.

Matter adjourned until 6th July for trial