The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a planned 10-hour power outage in parts of Ondo State to enable critical maintenance and upgrade works at its Ondo 132/33kV Transmission Substation....

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a planned 10-hour power outage in parts of Ondo State to enable critical maintenance and upgrade works at its Ondo 132/33kV Transmission Substation.

In a statement on Tuesday, TCN said the scheduled outage would take place from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

According to the company, its engineers will transfer the Ife–Ondo 132kV transmission line from the proposed Omotosho–Ondo 132kV transmission line bay to the Ife–Ondo 132kV line bay.

The company added that the commissioning of a newly installed 60MVA 132/33kV power transformer would be carried out simultaneously at the substation.

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As a result of the exercise, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) will be unable to supply electricity to customers in Ondo Town and Okitipupa throughout the period of the outage.

TCN apologised to residents and businesses in the affected areas for the inconvenience, saying the temporary disruption was necessary to improve the reliability and capacity of electricity supply in the area.

The statement was signed by the company’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah.