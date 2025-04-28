A delegation from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), led by the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, visited China from 20 to 25 April 2025, as part of efforts to achieve Military Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria’s (MTRACON) airspace and bolster the nation’s air defence systems.

The visit aimed to deepen strategic partnerships with leading Chinese defence and technology firms.

The delegation toured cities including Beijing, Hefei, Nanjing, and Xi’an, engaging with top officials from organisations such as the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) and the China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO).

They received briefings on advanced radar systems, air defence capabilities, and command and control technologies, and witnessed demonstrations of systems including the Sky Dragon Weapon System and High Energy Laser Counter-UAV systems.

Representing the CAS, Air Vice Marshal Suleiman Kabir Usman expressed confidence in the technical expertise of the Chinese firms and highlighted the importance of further collaboration to ensure the success and sustainability of the MTRACON project.

The delegation also explored long-term initiatives, including the development of talent among NAF cadets and the establishment of a Radar Maintenance and Research Facility in Nigeria.

The visit reaffirms the NAF’s commitment to leveraging global partnerships and cutting-edge technology to strengthen Nigeria’s defence capabilities.