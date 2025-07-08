The Federal Government has debunked rumours that water has been released from Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam, assuring Nigerians that no such action has occurred.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, Richard Pheelangwah, confirmed that Minister Prof. Joseph Utsev had personally communicated with the dam’s manager, Ahmad Bivoung, who disclosed that the water level currently stands at a low 2.06 metres and no discharge has been made.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to maintaining close communication with Cameroonian authorities and assured that any official release of water would be promptly communicated to the public.

Prof. Utsev urged Nigerians to disregard misleading media reports and remain calm, while continuing to observe the flood preparedness and safety guidelines previously issued by relevant agencies.

He also called on communities already receiving early warning signals particularly in Lokoja (Kogi State), Wurobokki (Adamawa State), and Makurdi (Benue State) to remain alert and consult the NIHSA Flood Dashboard for accurate and up-to-date information.