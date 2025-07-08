The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved the start of domestic flight operations by Enugu Air....

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, the NCAA confirmed that all requirements have been met to allow the airline begin operations.

The approval follows the official launch of Enugu Air by the Enugu State Government on Monday. At the launch, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, promised full support for the airline as it works towards securing its own Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

Enugu Air will operate in partnership with XEJET, which has already updated its licence to include the EMB 170 aircraft, following NCAA’s five-phase certification process.

According to the statement, ticket sales for the Enugu Air flight will be facilitated via the XEJET platform, allowing passengers to book and manage their travel directly through the partner airline’s website and booking system.

The NCAA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting local airlines, promoting fair competition, and ensuring strong consumer protection in Nigeria’s aviation sector.