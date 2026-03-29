United Nigeria Airlines has confirmed that one of its aircraft was damaged during a ground incident at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, following a jet blast from a nearby aircraft belonging to a sister airline. The airline disclosed this in a travel advisory issued on Sunday, stating that the incident…...

United Nigeria Airlines has confirmed that one of its aircraft was damaged during a ground incident at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, following a jet blast from a nearby aircraft belonging to a sister airline.

The airline disclosed this in a travel advisory issued on Sunday, stating that the incident involved one of its operating aircraft parked at the airport’s domestic terminal.

According to the statement, the aircraft, an Embraer 190, had arrived from Akanu Ibiam International Airport on Flight UN0503 and was preparing for another scheduled trip when the incident occurred.

The statement revealed that the impact of the blast resulted in damage to the external components, including the antenna and the forward fuselage area near the nose landing gear.

The statement reads, “United Nigeria Airlines wishes to inform its valued passengers and the general public of a ground incident involving one of its operating aircraft at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MM2), Lagos.

“The aircraft, an Embraer 190, arrived from Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, on Flight UN0503, scheduled for 8:40 a.m., and was parked at an open bay between two adjacent aircraft belonging to sister airlines. While preparations were ongoing to board passengers for another scheduled flight, a nearby aircraft, having completed its own boarding process, commenced taxing. At the same time, another aircraft was executing a pushback onto the taxi line.”

The statement added, “During these simultaneous ground movements, the taxiing aircraft manoeuvred in a manner that generated significant jet blast within the ramp area. The force of the jet blast displaced a baggage trolley belonging to a ground handling company, which subsequently made contact with the United Nigeria Airlines aircraft preparing for Flight UN0500, scheduled for 12:00 hours. The impact resulted in damage to external components, including the antenna and the forward fuselage area near the nose landing gear.”

In adherence to strict and uncompromising safety standards, the company stated that the affected aircraft has been withdrawn from service for a comprehensive inspection before returning to operations.

United Nigeria Airlines reaffirms its commitment to upholding the highest safety standards, apologising to customers for the disruption and inconvenience the development may have caused.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this unforeseen development may cause to your travel plans and kindly appeal for the understanding and patience of our valued passengers and the general public. Our team is working diligently to minimise disruptions and provide support to all affected travellers,” the statement concluded.