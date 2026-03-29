The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, marked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 74th birthday by distributing food packs to thousands of residents across the State.

Each package included a personalised letter from the governor, highlighting Tinubu’s leadership and contributions to Nigeria, and reflecting on his enduring impact as a national figure.

https://x.com/gboyegaakosile/status/2038275847056949320

Lagosians from all walks of life welcomed the gesture, expressing gratitude to the governor and offering prayers for the President’s continued good health and success.

The initiative was widely praised as a thoughtful and people-focused way to honour the President, combining celebration with direct support to the community.