The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has officially inaugurated the newly constituted Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Former Kano State Governor and former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, will serve as the Board Chairman.

The inauguration ceremony, which took place in Abuja, brought together key stakeholders in the aviation sector and marked a renewed push for strengthened oversight and operational efficiency within the authority.

The board comprises eight members, drawn from the Ministry of Aviation, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Defence, and also includes the Managing Director/CEO of FAAN.