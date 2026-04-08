The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has distanced itself from reports of a meeting with the African Democratic Congress, describing the claims as false and misleading. The position is coming from the faction of the party aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and supported by the recent…...

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has distanced itself from reports of a meeting with the African Democratic Congress, describing the claims as false and misleading.

The position is coming from the faction of the party aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and supported by the recent judgment of the Court of Appeal.

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In a statement issued on Wednesday, the party says it did not hold any meeting formal or informal with the ADC or any of its representatives.

It adds that any individuals reported to have participated in such engagements did so in their personal capacities and cannot be deemed to represent the PDP.

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The party is now urging its members, supporters and the general public to disregard the reports insisting they do not reflect its official position.

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The PDP also disclosed that preparations for its party primaries are already at an advanced stage with further details on timelines and guidelines to be announced soon.