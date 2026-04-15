The Nigerian Army has held a military burial ceremony for Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, Captain Ismail, Captain Azubuike Michael Esimai and other soldiers killed in a recent attack by insurgents in Borno State. In a Wednesday statement posted on its official X handle, the Army described the burial ceremony as…...

The Nigerian Army has held a military burial ceremony for Brigadier General Oseni Braimah, Captain Ismail, Captain Azubuike Michael Esimai and other soldiers killed in a recent attack by insurgents in Borno State.

In a Wednesday statement posted on its official X handle, the Army described the burial ceremony as solemn and emotionally charged.

The senior military officers, alongside other fallen heroes, were laid to rest at the Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery in Maiduguri with full military honours.

The fallen soldiers were killed on April 9 when suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters launched coordinated attacks on military positions in Benisheikh, Kaga Local Government Area, along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway.

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Following the attack, the Defence Headquarters confirmed that terrorists and soldiers were killed during a coordinated terrorist attack on the 29 Task Force Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh.

Major General Michael Onoja, the Director of Defence Media Operations, said the terrorists attacked at approximately 12:30 am on April 9, 2026, as insurgents attempted to breach the defensive perimeter of the 29 Task Force Brigade.

According to the statement, the burial, held at the Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery, was marked by deep sorrow, honour and reflection.

The statement reads, “Amidst grieving families and comrades, the fallen heroes were accorded full military honours in recognition of their selfless service and unwavering commitment to the defence of the nation. Their sacrifice serves as a poignant reminder of the heavy price paid daily by members of the Armed Forces to safeguard the peace, unity and security of Nigeria.”

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In attendance were the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, the Honourable Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff and other senior military officers, all gathered to honour the courage and dedication of the departed.

In their tributes, the Governor, the Minister of Defence, the CDS, and the COAS described the fallen soldiers as true patriots who stood firm in the face of danger and made the ultimate sacrifice so that others might live in safety.

They noted that their bravery and sense of duty will continue to inspire generations and remain etched in the nation’s history.

The statement added, “With heavy hearts, prayers were offered for the peaceful repose of their souls, while citations detailing their service and sacrifice were read before their next of kin. The grief of their families underscored the human cost of the nation’s security efforts, even as their courage remains a source of pride and honour.”

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“As the nation mourns these heroes, it is reminded that the freedom and stability enjoyed today come at a profound cost, paid by brave men who placed duty above self and gave everything in service to their fatherland,” the statement concluded.