The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has taken delivery of 24-car trains to strengthen operations on the Lagos Red Line rail services. In a statement posted on his official X handle on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu said that the delivery “will improve capacity, reduce wait times and make daily commuting easier for…...

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has taken delivery of 24-car trains to strengthen operations on the Lagos Red Line rail services.

In a statement posted on his official X handle on Thursday, Sanwo-Olu said that the delivery “will improve capacity, reduce wait times and make daily commuting easier for Lagosians.”

The Governor further expressed commitment to building reliable infrastructure in Lagos, saying, “We remain focused on building a transport system that is efficient and reliable for everyone. That is still our goal.”

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In 2024, during the official commissioning of the Lagos Red Line, Sanwo-Olu said that when fully operational, the Lagos Red Line Mass Transit rail system will convey about 500,000 passengers daily.

He said, “The LRMT Red Line rail system, the first phase of which we project will move more than 500,000 passengers daily, stretches over a distance of 27 kilometres from Agbado to Oyingbo, with eight stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and terminates at Oyingbo.”