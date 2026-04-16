Delta State Commissioner of Police Yemi Oyeniyi, has ordered the trial of two officers seen in a viral video allegedly extorting money from a member of the public inside a police station in Asaba. The directive followed public outrage over the footage, which showed a transaction being processed under alleged…...

Delta State Commissioner of Police Yemi Oyeniyi, has ordered the trial of two officers seen in a viral video allegedly extorting money from a member of the public inside a police station in Asaba.

The directive followed public outrage over the footage, which showed a transaction being processed under alleged coercion inside the C Division Police Station.

The officers involved, Inspector Augustine Jeremiah (AP No. 262712) and Corporal Miracle Ehirim (F/No. 519970), have been ordered to face an orderly trial, which authorities say will be concluded swiftly.

State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, confirmed the development in a post on X on Thursday, adding that the outcome of the disciplinary process would be made public.

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“The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, has ordered the summary trial of AP No: 262712 Inspector Augustine Jeremiah and F/No 519970 Cpl Miracle Ehirim captured on the embarrassing video.

“Their orderly trial will be concluded today and the outcome will be made public. Say no to impunity,” he said.

The incident came to light after a 3-minute, 28-second video circulated online, showing a woman in a white T-shirt inside a blue-painted room within the station being directed to complete a monetary transfer while a uniformed officer stood by.

A closer view of the transaction displayed a confirmed bank transfer of N51,500.

The video was first shared on X by human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu, who alleged that Point-of-Sale operators are routinely positioned inside some police stations in Delta State to facilitate on-the-spot extortion of suspects and members of the public.