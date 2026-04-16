Gunmen have reportedly abducted 14 passengers who are candidates of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), during an attack on a commercial bus travelling from Makurdi to Otukpo in Benue State. It was gathered that the victims, largely young adults, were travelling on Wednesday night to Otukpo, where they…...

Gunmen have reportedly abducted 14 passengers who are candidates of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), during an attack on a commercial bus travelling from Makurdi to Otukpo in Benue State.

It was gathered that the victims, largely young adults, were travelling on Wednesday night to Otukpo, where they were scheduled to sit for their examinations on Thursday.

The incident occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The bus, which was conveying about 16 passengers was ambushed by armed attackers along the route.

Sources said only the driver and one passenger managed to escape the attack.

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The Otukpo Local Government Chairman, Maxwell Ogiri, confirmed the incident to journalists saying the victims were heading to the town for their examinations when the attackers struck.

Efforts to obtain a response from Benue Links, the state-owned transport company, were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report, as neither the spokesperson nor the General Manager responded to calls or messages.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, said she had yet to receive an official report of the incident.

However, the Benue State Commissioner of Police, CP Ifeanyi Enemari, confirmed the development, stating that he is personally leading an operation in Otukpo to rescue the victims.

The police commissioner also noted that the bus may have been operating outside approved hours.

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CP Enemari assured that security operatives are working to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted passengers.