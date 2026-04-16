The Federal Ministry of Education has fully automated the process for the Authentication and Evaluation of academic credentials as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen transparency, improve data management, and enhance public service delivery. This development aligns with the Ministry’s commitment to the Federal Government’s digital transformation agenda and its…...

The Federal Ministry of Education has fully automated the process for the Authentication and Evaluation of academic credentials as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen transparency, improve data management, and enhance public service delivery.

This development aligns with the Ministry’s commitment to the Federal Government’s digital transformation agenda and its resolve to deploy modern technology to improve efficiency, ensure data integrity, and support evidence-based policy decisions within the education sector.

With the introduction of the new system, all applications for authentication and evaluation of academic credentials will now be processed strictly online through the Ministry’s official verification portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accordingly, applicants seeking authentication or evaluation of academic credentials are required to register and upload all relevant supporting documents via the official portal: essverify.education.gov.ng.

Applicants are also required to contact their respective awarding institutions and request that their academic transcripts be forwarded directly from the institutions’ official email addresses to ess1@education.gov.ng for verification and processing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry wishes to emphasize that applicants are no longer required to visit the Federal Ministry of Education for physical verification, as the entire process will now be conducted electronically.

This transition to a fully automated platform is expected to simplify procedures, reduce processing time, and further strengthen the integrity and credibility of academic credential verification in Nigeria.

For further enquiries, email ess.enquiry@education.gov.ng.

ADVERTISEMENT

All applicants are therefore advised to strictly comply with the outlined guidelines to ensure the smooth and timely processing of their application.