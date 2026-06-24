The Federal High Court in Kaduna has fixed July 1 to rule on the bail applications of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his co-defendant, Jimi Lawal, in an alleged corruption case filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC....

The Federal High Court in Kaduna has fixed July 1 to rule on the bail applications of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and his co-defendant, Jimi Lawal, in an alleged corruption case filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

El-Rufai appeared before two separate courts in Kaduna on Wednesday over allegations of abuse of office, financial misconduct, and money laundering.

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At the Federal High Court, he, Jimi Lawal, and several companies were arraigned on an amended 11-count charge and pleaded not guilty.

Following arguments on their bail applications, Justice Hauwa’u Buhari adjourned ruling until July 1.

El-Rufai also appeared before the Kaduna State High Court in a separate ICPC case before Justice Darius Khobo, who adjourned proceedings to June 29 for further hearing.

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The former governor and the other defendants have denied all charges and pleaded not guilty.