The Kebbi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of its State Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Kana-Zuru, and the APC Chairman of Zuru Local Government Area, Hon. Aliyu Abubakar Abiola....

The Kebbi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of its State Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Kana-Zuru, and the APC Chairman of Zuru Local Government Area, Hon. Aliyu Abubakar Abiola.

In a statement signed by the State Party Secretary, Alhaji Sa’idu Muhammad Kimba, and made available to journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the party said the suspension followed complaints received from stakeholders within the Zuru Emirate.

According to the statement, the complaints centered on the alleged lukewarm attitude of the suspended officials towards party activities, inadequate engagement with critical stakeholders, lack of mobilization efforts, and non-compliance with established party principles and procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party stated that following a thorough internal review and investigation into the allegations, it resolved to take disciplinary action.

The decisions reached are as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Kana-Zuru has been suspended as APC State Chairman. The Deputy State Chairman will serve in an acting capacity pending further directives.

2. Hon. Aliyu Abubakar Abiola has also been suspended as APC Chairman of Zuru Local Government Area.

In a related development, the Kebbi State Commissioner for Livestock Development and Fisheries, Alhaji Kabir Usman Alaramma Zuru, has been suspended from office.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, and made available to journalists in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, stated that the suspension takes immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

The statement further directed the commissioner to hand over all government property and official responsibilities under his custody to the Permanent Secretary of the ministry pending further action.