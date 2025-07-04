Residents of Rawayya and Surrounding Communities in Bungudu Local Government area of Zamfara state have benefited from free medical outreach by the One Brigade, Nigerian Army Gusau

The gesture is part of activities to mark this year’s Nigerian Army Day Celebration known as NADCEL, 2025

The Commander, One Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Timothy Opurum who led the charity work says the move is to promote civil-military relations and also to demonstrate the A Nigerian army commitment to the health and well-being of local communities

General Opurum adds that the initiative aligns with the Nigerian Army broader civil-military cooperation goals and the spirit of NADCEL 2025, which also commemorates 162 years of the Nigerian Army’s existence.

“We don’t only conduct kinetic operations; we also engage in non-kinetic efforts like this to connect with our people,” Brig Gen Opurum Said.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the District Head of Rawayya, District Abubakar Rashi among other beneficiaries Commend the Army for the gesture as it is the first of its kind in the community

The Traditional ruler also described the action as impactful and timely

“We are sincerely grateful to the Army. This is a great gesture that will never be forgotten,” Rashi said, offering prayers for the Army’s continued success in tackling insecurity”.

The event which took place at the Government Day Secondary School, Rawayya had hundreds of beneficiaries whom are mostly Women, Children and the elderly

Some of the services provided at the free medical outreach includes, Consultations, medications, eye screening, blood pressure checks and counselling and others.

