The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the promotion of Olumuyiwa Adejobi to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and his redeployment as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Delta State Command.

Adejobi, who until recently served as Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), was decorated with his new rank following approval by the Police Service Commission.

His new assignment places him in charge of security operations in one of Nigeria’s most operationally sensitive states.

Police authorities clarified that the move is part of routine career progression and administrative restructuring, dismissing reports by some media platforms suggesting that Adejobi was “controversially removed” as Force PRO.

“This is a normal administrative procedure in the Nigeria Police Force. DCP Adejobi’s professionalism, commitment, and record of service excellence made him the natural choice for this crucial operational role,” a senior officer at Force Headquarters stated.

Adejobi, widely regarded for his work in police-public relations and community policing, will now oversee security operations, coordinate responses to violent crimes, and strengthen police-community collaboration across Delta State.

His promotion, according to Force sources, reflects the commitment of the Police leadership to merit-based career advancement and strategic deployment of top officers where their expertise is most needed.