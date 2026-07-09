Chelsea have completed the signing of Sporting winger Geovany Quenda in a deal worth £40 million, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday. The transfer, reported by BBC Sport, sees the 19-year-old pen an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge. Quenda becomes the second signing under new head coach Xabi Alonso…...

Chelsea have completed the signing of Sporting winger Geovany Quenda in a deal worth £40 million, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday. The transfer, reported by BBC Sport, sees the 19-year-old pen an eight-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Quenda becomes the second signing under new head coach Xabi Alonso following the arrival of full-back Marco Palestra from Atalanta for £42 million. However, the Portugal Under-21 international had already agreed to join Chelsea in March 2025 during Enzo Maresca’s time in charge.

The versatile youngster is expected to join Chelsea’s first-team squad and is capable of operating as a winger, attacking midfielder or wing-back. He has reportedly spent the week training at the club’s Cobham training base ahead of Alonso’s first pre-season session on Thursday.

“It feels great to be here,” Quenda said in his club announcement.

“Chelsea is a great team and I am excited to play here at Stamford Bridge. The club has shown faith in players like me and I am proud to be here, proud to be part of this club.

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“I am excited to work with my team-mates and the manager, Xabi Alonso. I’m a very hard-working young person and I like to help my team. I want to be someone known for having the right mentality to help my team-mates and who does their best for the club to win trophies.”

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Quenda leaves Portugal for the first time after making 86 senior appearances for Sporting, including 16 in the UEFA Champions League. He broke into the first team under former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea remain active in the transfer market, holding talks over a move for Pep Chavarría of Rayo Vallecano, while also exploring a deal for Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace F.C.. The club were also unsuccessful in their bid to sign midfielder Granit Xhaka from Sunderland.

Reports from France and Argentina also suggest Valentín Barco is expected to complete a move to Chelsea after announcing his departure from sister club RC Strasbourg Alsace.

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Chelsea have already sanctioned several departures this summer, with Marc Cucurella joining Real Madrid CF, Tyrique George moving to Everton F.C. and Andrey Santos set to join Manchester United F.C. after the clubs agreed a £50 million deal.

The club also confirmed that 19-year-old Jesse Derry has signed a new six-year contract before heading to Sporting on loan.