Manchester United have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos in a deal worth £50 million as the club moves to strengthen its midfield ahead of the new season. The agreement, which gathered pace after United formally expressed interest over the weekend, will see the Red…...

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos in a deal worth £50 million as the club moves to strengthen its midfield ahead of the new season.

The agreement, which gathered pace after United formally expressed interest over the weekend, will see the Red Devils pay an initial £48 million, with a further £2 million in performance-related add-ons. Chelsea have also secured a 10 per cent sell-on clause as part of the transfer.

Santos has been given permission to undergo a medical before completing the move to Old Trafford. The Brazilian is expected to be joined by compatriot Ederson, who is also scheduled for a medical ahead of his proposed £35 million switch from Italian side Atalanta following Brazil’s exit from the FIFA World Cup.

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United have made reinforcing the centre of midfield a priority this summer after the departure of veteran midfielder Casemiro at the end of his contract. The situation was worsened after Manuel Ugarte suffered a serious cruciate knee ligament injury, ruling him out for an extended period.

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The club had explored moves for other midfield targets, including Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, but were put off by a valuation exceeding £110 million. A subsequent attempt to land West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes also failed after Tottenham Hotspur tabled a guaranteed £85 million offer.

With Kobbie Mainoo still away on international duty with England at the World Cup, United risked beginning pre-season preparations with Mason Mount as Michael Carrick’s only experienced central midfielder ahead of their opening friendly against Wrexham in Helsinki on July 18.

Santos is set to become Chelsea’s third major departure of the summer transfer window following the exits of Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid and Tyrique George to Everton.