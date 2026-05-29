The United States Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs has responded to remarks attributed to South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, after he accused the MAGA movement of targeting Black people and opposing human rights. Lamola was quoted in a video as making the comments…...

The United States Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs has responded to remarks attributed to South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, after he accused the MAGA movement of targeting Black people and opposing human rights.

Lamola was quoted in a video as making the comments during the Mini Plenary: Budget Vote 6 for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation held on May 26, 2026.

“We know, that in the US, the MAGA movement is very clear to attack black people. We know what they stand for. They stand against the human rights of women and the LGBTQI communities. It is driven by a particular ideology,” Lamola said.

He also raised questions about South Africa’s opposition parties and their stance on relations with the United States.

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“Is Honourable Ryan also aligning the Democratic alliance Against… Honourable Smith. Is he aligning the DA with this position? Is he part of this movement that is against human rights, is against progressive outlook in the globe?” he asked.

Lamola added that South Africa’s foreign relations decisions must remain under the authority of the national government.

“If this is the position, the DA must clearly declare for the people of South Africa to know their alliance with this movement. With regards to the Freedom Front Plus, there is no one else mandated to deal with the realignment of relations with the US other than the South African government,” he said.

Reacting to the remarks in a post on X, the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs dismissed Lamola’s comments and referenced governance and migration concerns in South Africa.

“FM @RonaldLamola, you blame concerns about violence and failed governance on ‘MAGA politics.’ Ghana and Nigeria just airlifted their citizens out of your country,” the statement said.

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It further alleged that thousands of South Africans were leaving the country for the United States, while raising concerns about unemployment and governance.

“Thousands of South Africans are fleeing to America to escape your government’s Left-wing policies. Unemployment still remains at 33% while you and corrupt government elites get rich while promoting race-based laws and chanting ‘Kill the Boer,’” it added.

The bureau concluded by contrasting the criticism with governance expectations.

“If caring about your own citizens is MAGA, South Africa might want to give it a try,” it said.