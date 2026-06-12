First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, has called for renewed efforts to eliminate child labour and strengthen the protection of children’s rights across the country. She made the call in a message marking the 2026 World Day Against Child Labour, observed on Friday, June 12, 2026, with the theme: “Red Card to…...

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, has called for renewed efforts to eliminate child labour and strengthen the protection of children’s rights across the country.

She made the call in a message marking the 2026 World Day Against Child Labour, observed on Friday, June 12, 2026, with the theme: “Red Card to Child Labour: Fair Play for Children, Decent Work for Adults.”

According to her, the observance presents an opportunity for governments, communities, and families to reaffirm their commitment to safeguarding children’s right to safety, education, dignity, and overall well-being.

“No child should be denied the opportunity to learn, grow, and achieve their dreams because they are subjected to forced labour,” she said.

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Senator Tinubu stressed that children deserve to grow in safe and supportive environments, noting that they belong in homes, classrooms, and playgrounds rather than in exploitative labour conditions.

“Children belong in homes, classrooms, playgrounds, and safe environments where they can grow and thrive,” she stated.

She further urged stakeholders to invest more in the welfare of children and create opportunities that empower families to provide proper care and protection.

“I urge us to continue to invest in the well-being of our children and create opportunities that empower families and communities to take care of them,” she added.

The First Lady called for collective action to end child labour, urging Nigerians to “raise a red card” against the practice and work towards a more just and hopeful future for children.

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“Let us all raise a red card against child labour and work together for a fairer and a promising future for every child,” she said.