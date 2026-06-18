Ahead of Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election, a delegation from the International Republican Institute (IRI) has held talks with the Commissioner of Police in charge of the gubernatorial election, Abayomi Shogunle, to assess the preparedness of security agencies for the conduct of the poll. The meeting took place on Wednesday…...

Ahead of Saturday’s Ekiti State governorship election, a delegation from the International Republican Institute (IRI) has held talks with the Commissioner of Police in charge of the gubernatorial election, Abayomi Shogunle, to assess the preparedness of security agencies for the conduct of the poll.

The meeting took place on Wednesday at the Ekiti State Police Command Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti as part of the institute’s pre-election monitoring and technical assessment activities.

According to a statement by the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, on Wednesday, June 17, the IRI delegation comprised William Meeker, Sentell Barnes, Keziah Waweru and Sunday Alao.

The team said the visit was aimed at evaluating election security arrangements and understanding the readiness of the police and other security agencies to ensure a peaceful, credible and transparent electoral process.

Responding, Shogunle said comprehensive measures had been put in place to guarantee a free, fair and peaceful election across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police commissioner disclosed that security agencies had adopted a multi-layered strategy to safeguard the electoral process, expressing confidence that the arrangements would enhance public trust and encourage greater voter participation.

He assured the delegation that sufficient personnel would be deployed to all polling units, with additional officers drafted from other state commands to reinforce existing security structures.

Shogunle also stated that plans had been made to ensure the timely commencement of voting in all parts of the state in line with electoral guidelines.

The election security chief further revealed that potential flashpoints had already been identified in some local government areas, prompting proactive deployment of personnel and resources to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

According to him, the security architecture put in place is robust enough to address any threats before, during and after the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that surveillance and patrols would be intensified along Ekiti’s borders with Kogi and Kwara states to prevent the movement of criminal elements into the state during the election period.

The commissioner reaffirmed the commitment of the police and other security agencies to providing a secure environment for voters to exercise their civic responsibilities without fear or intimidation.

He also urged residents to remain law-abiding and cooperate with security personnel throughout the electoral process.

The statement noted that the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, CP Falade Adegoroye Micheal, was also present at the meeting.