Ekiti State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, has called on political actors, security agencies, election observers and voters to ensure a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after Saturday’s governorship election in the state. In a statewide broadcast on Wednesday, the governor urged all stakeholders…...

Ekiti State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, has called on political actors, security agencies, election observers and voters to ensure a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

In a statewide broadcast on Wednesday, the governor urged all stakeholders to uphold fairness, professionalism and decorum throughout the electoral process, stressing the need to preserve Ekiti’s reputation for peaceful elections.

Oyebanji, who is seeking a second term in office, said the state had enjoyed a peaceful campaign season and appealed to residents to ensure that the election and its aftermath remain violence-free.

“So far, this current political electioneering has been the most peaceful in the history of our State, and we must do everything to ensure that the election and post election activities remain peaceful,” he said.

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The governor also used the address to thank Ekiti residents for their support since he assumed office on October 16, 2022, describing the opportunity to serve as a privilege he does not take for granted.

Reflecting on his administration’s performance over the past four years, Oyebanji said his government had delivered on the promises contained in its six-pillar development agenda through policies and programmes that improved governance and service delivery across sectors.

He expressed confidence that a renewed mandate would enable his administration to consolidate ongoing reforms, complete key projects and accelerate development across the state.

“As we approach the polls in another 72 hours, I want to humbly request that you renew the Shared Prosperity Mandate you gave us four years ago by another four years,” the governor stated.

“While we are proud of the landmark achievements we have recorded in the last four years, I am very confident that with another four years of your mandate, we will be able to take the socioeconomic plans of our administration to a greater heights.”

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According to him, the foundations already laid by his administration would support faster implementation of development initiatives and improved service delivery if re-elected.

He added that another term would allow his government to complete ongoing projects, institutionalise policy initiatives and pursue new development goals in line with Ekiti State’s 30-year Development Plan.

Oyebanji said he had toured communities across the state to engage voters, interest groups, associations and traditional institutions, noting that the response and support received during the campaign period had been encouraging.

The governor expressed appreciation for the turnout at APC campaign rallies and acknowledged the solidarity and prayers offered by supporters and stakeholders across the state.

He also commended the party’s national leadership for backing his re-election bid, particularly the delegation that attended the APC’s final mega rally on Tuesday. The delegation included President Bola Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, and APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

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Oyebanji thanked President Tinubu for what he described as consistent political and inter-governmental support to his administration, saying it had contributed significantly to the state’s development efforts.

He further expressed gratitude to First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her support for Ekiti and applauded Vice President Shettima for leading the party’s grand campaign and visiting the state twice within a week.

The governor also acknowledged the contributions of traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil servants, artisans, traders and other groups, whom he said had remained steadfast in supporting his administration.

“I want to appeal to all stakeholders, members of the political parties, election observers and security agencies to act professional and conduct themselves with the highest level of decorum and fairness,” Oyebanji said. “So far, this current political electioneering has been the most peaceful in the history of our State, and we must do everything to ensure that the election and post election activities remain peaceful.”