The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over the commissioning of key judicial infrastructure projects in Abuja, describing them as a major boost to Nigeria’s justice sector and democratic governance....

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over the commissioning of key judicial infrastructure projects in Abuja, describing them as a major boost to Nigeria’s justice sector and democratic governance.

In a statement on Thursday, June 18, by the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the ruling party congratulated the President and the FCT Minister on the completion of the newly built Court of Appeal Complex equipped with modern facilities, as well as 20-unit residential quarters for Justices of the Court of Appeal and Federal High Court Judges.

The party also welcomed the planned commissioning of additional 20-unit residential quarters for Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Judges, noting that the projects form part of broader efforts to improve welfare and working conditions of judicial officers.

The APC further applauded the administration for flagging off the construction of residential quarters for judges of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria and the Code of Conduct Tribunal, projects expected to lbe completed by January 2027.

According to the party, the delivery of the projects reflects President Tinubu’s “iron-clad commitment” to strengthening democratic institutions, promoting the rule of law, and safeguarding the independence and welfare of the judiciary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The APC recognises that the provision of world-class court facilities and quality accommodation for judicial officers represents a strategic investment in the administration of justice and consolidation of democratic governance,” the statement said.

It added that improved infrastructure for the judiciary would enhance efficiency, strengthen institutional performance, and deepen public confidence in the justice system.

The party also praised the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for what it described as his “unalloyed commitment” and effective delivery of the projects, saying they align with the administration’s broader vision of institutional reform and national development.

The APC said the projects, coming ahead of the third anniversary of the Tinubu administration, underscore the government’s focus on justice delivery, rule of law, and democratic consolidation as key pillars of national progress.