The African Union (AU) Commission has welcomed the recently signed peace agreement between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing it as a significant step toward reducing tensions and advancing stability in the Middle East....

The African Union (AU) Commission has welcomed the recently signed peace agreement between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing it as a significant step toward reducing tensions and advancing stability in the Middle East.

The Chairperson of the AU Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, said the agreement represents an important opportunity for diplomacy to resolve long-standing conflicts in the region.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Nuur Mohamud Sheekh, on Thursday, June 18, the chairperson said the accord highlights the effectiveness of dialogue in resolving disputes between nations.

“This agreement demonstrates the power of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflicts and building trust between nations. It offers renewed hope for peace, stability, and cooperation in a region whose security and prosperity have global significance,” he said.

The AU Commission Chairperson commended the leadership and engagement of all parties involved in reaching the agreement, including efforts attributed to US President Donald J. Trump, who was acknowledged for contributing to the diplomatic process.

He also recognised the mediation roles played by Pakistan, Oman and Qatar in facilitating dialogue and building confidence between Washington and Tehran.

According to the statement, Youssouf expressed optimism that the agreement would lay the foundation for enduring peace and stronger international cooperation.

He reiterated that the African Union remains committed to supporting peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue, diplomacy and mutual respect among nations.

“The African Union stands ready to support all initiatives that advance peace, cooperation, and mutual respect among nations,” the statement added.

The AU said the development aligns with its broader foreign policy stance of promoting negotiated settlements to international disputes and encouraging multilateral engagement in addressing global security challenges.