The Ondo State Police Command has intensified its crackdown on criminal activities with an operational sweep of the Ilu-Abo Forest and surrounding communities, leading to the destruction of suspected criminal camps and hideouts....

The Ondo State Police Command has intensified its crackdown on criminal activities with an operational sweep of the Ilu-Abo Forest and surrounding communities, leading to the destruction of suspected criminal camps and hideouts.

The operation, led by the Commissioner of Police, Felix Ohagwu, targeted identified flashpoints and forest corridors believed to be used by kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists and other criminal elements operating within the area.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, on Thursday, June 18, the exercise formed part of ongoing efforts to combat violent crimes and deny criminals safe havens across the state.

During the operation, officers combed several sections of the forest, locating and dismantling makeshift camps and structures suspected to have served as bases for criminal activities. The police said the camps were destroyed to prevent their future use by criminal gangs.

The command explained that the operation was designed to disrupt criminal networks, restrict the movement of criminals and strengthen public confidence in the state’s security architecture.

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Addressing officers during the exercise, Ohagwu reaffirmed the command’s commitment to proactive and intelligence-led policing, stressing that forests and remote locations would not be allowed to serve as sanctuaries for kidnappers and other criminals.

He assured residents that the police would sustain aggressive operations in identified crime-prone areas across the state.

The police commissioner also noted that the operation was in line with directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, aimed at strengthening internal security and tackling violent crimes nationwide.

Ohagwu commended the operatives involved in the operation for their professionalism and dedication, urging them to maintain pressure on criminal elements until security threats within the state are effectively neutralised.