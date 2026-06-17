A Russian naval vessel reportedly fired warning shots near a United Kingdom-registered yacht in the English Channel on Tuesday, prompting an investigation by British authorities. A British defence source confirmed the incident, which occurred about 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight and outside UK territorial waters. “We…...

A Russian naval vessel reportedly fired warning shots near a United Kingdom-registered yacht in the English Channel on Tuesday, prompting an investigation by British authorities.



A British defence source confirmed the incident, which occurred about 20 nautical miles south of the Isle of Wight and outside UK territorial waters.

“We are investigating reports of an incident in the Channel,” the source told AFP.

No injuries were reported and the yacht was not damaged during the encounter.

The development comes days after British Royal Marine Commandos intercepted a vessel linked to Russia’s so-called shadow fleet in the English Channel.

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The tanker, carrying an estimated 98,000 tonnes of sanctioned oil, was stopped on Sunday in what was described as the first military operation of its kind by the United Kingdom against ships suspected of circumventing sanctions on Russia.

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British authorities subsequently prevented the vessel from leaving the country pending further action.

Despite the timing, officials were reported to be treating Tuesday’s encounter involving the yacht and the Russian warship as a separate incident unrelated to the interception of the tanker.

Meanwhile, the captain of the detained vessel, identified as Ajay Pant, an Indian national, has appeared before a court over alleged sanctions violations.

Pant, who captained the tanker Smyrtos, was charged with directly or indirectly supplying or transporting prohibited Russian oil products to a third country in June 2026, contrary to sanctions imposed on Russia.

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TVC News Online had earlier reported that the UK announced a new package of sanctions targeting Russia’s military supply chains, illicit financial networks and so-called shadow fleet, including action against a Nigeria-linked entity accused of helping to evade international sanctions imposed on the Kremlin.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 16, the UK government said the latest measures comprise 70 new sanctions designed to further weaken Russia’s capacity to sustain its war in Ukraine.