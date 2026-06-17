Portugal will begin their FIFA World Cup campaign against DR Congo in a Group K clash at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Wednesday, with Roberto Martínez’s side aiming to launch their quest for a first-ever world title in style. While much of the spotlight remains on veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal’s…...

Portugal will begin their FIFA World Cup campaign against DR Congo in a Group K clash at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Wednesday, with Roberto Martínez’s side aiming to launch their quest for a first-ever world title in style.

While much of the spotlight remains on veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal’s strength lies in the quality spread across the squad. With world-class options in midfield, attack, and defense, the Europeans are widely regarded as one of the strongest contenders for the trophy.

For DR Congo, making their first World Cup appearance since competing as Zaire in 1974, the challenge is enormous. However, recent results at the tournament have shown that African teams are capable of causing major upsets, and Sébastien Desabre’s men will be hoping to spring a surprise.

Here Are A Few Things to Know

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1. Portugal are targeting a winning start

Portugal have never won the FIFA World Cup and will be eager to begin their campaign with three points. Martínez’s side possesses one of the most balanced squads in the tournament and enters the match as overwhelming favourites.

2. Ronaldo remains the headline attraction

At 41, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be the face of Portuguese football. The all-time leading scorer in international football is expected to spearhead the attack and provide leadership for a team packed with talent.

3. Portugal’s midfield could be decisive

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The Seleção boast an impressive collection of midfield stars, including Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, João Neves and Bernardo Silva. Their creativity, control and attacking quality could prove too much for the Congolese side.

4. DR Congo are back on the world stage

The Leopards are appearing at the World Cup for the first time in more than five decades. Their last appearance came in 1974 under the name Zaire, making this a historic occasion for the Central African nation.

5. The FIFA rankings favour Portugal

Portugal head into the encounter ranked fifth in the world, while DR Congo sit 41 places lower. The ranking gap highlights the difference in experience and quality between both teams.

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6. DR Congo will rely on defensive discipline

Desabre’s men are expected to sit deep, remain compact and look to exploit counterattacking opportunities. The strategy has been successfully used by several underdogs in the tournament and could be their best route to a positive result.

7. Recent form offers mixed signals

DR Congo have won only two of their last five matches, with victories over Jamaica and Bermuda. A draw against Denmark and a defeat to Chile before the tournament suggest they still have areas to improve.

Match Details

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Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, United States

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Kick-off: 6:00pm

Referee: Abdulrahman Al-Jassim

Predicted Line-ups

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inácio, Mendes; Vitinha, João Neves; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto; Cristiano Ronaldo.

DR Congo (4-5-1): Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Mbemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku; Elia, Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Mukau, Mbuku; Wissa.

Prediction

Portugal’s attacking firepower, midfield dominance and tournament experience should prove decisive. While DR Congo are expected to defend resolutely and seek opportunities on the break, the gulf in quality appears significant.

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Prediction: Portugal 3-1 DR Congo.

By David Bolarinwa