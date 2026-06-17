The Supreme Court has effectively brought to a close the legal battle seeking the deregistration of the Action Peoples Party (APP), affirming the party’s constitutional status and clearing the way for its full participation in the 2027 general elections. Read Also Court Dismisses Suit Seeking APP DeregistrationSupreme Court Voids ‘Status…...

The Supreme Court has effectively brought to a close the legal battle seeking the deregistration of the Action Peoples Party (APP), affirming the party’s constitutional status and clearing the way for its full participation in the 2027 general elections.

In a landmark development for the party, the apex court dismissed Appeal No. SC/CV/248/2026, filed by Mr Blessing Elujiuba, thereby leaving intact the earlier judgments of both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal which held that APP remains a legally recognised political party that has satisfied the constitutional requirements for continued registration.

The appeal was struck out on May 12, 2026, by a five-member panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Inyang Okoro after the appellant formally withdrew the case.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Okoro declared: “This appeal is hereby dismissed having been withdrawn without objection.”

The respondents in the suit were the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Action Peoples Party (APP), and the party’s National Chairman, Uche Kingsley Nnadi.

The Supreme Court’s decision effectively puts a final seal on a legal challenge that sought to compel INEC to deregister APP because it allegedly failed to meet the conditions stipulated under Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

READ MORE: Court Dismisses Suit Seeking APP Deregistration

With the withdrawal and dismissal of the appeal, the Court of Appeal’s substantive findings in favour of APP remain unchallenged and binding.

In its earlier unanimous judgment, the Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri dismissed the appellant’s claims and upheld the decision of the Federal High Court which found that APP had met the constitutional requirements necessary to remain a registered political party.

The appellate court held that the claimant failed to prove allegations that APP had not won elections or fulfilled the constitutional benchmarks required for political parties.

Justice Ntong Festus Ntong, who delivered the lead judgment, ruled that APP presented credible and uncontroverted evidence showing that it had won elective positions, including a councillorship seat in Jigawa State and significant victories in Rivers State local government elections.

The court held that those facts fundamentally weakened the appellant’s argument that APP had failed to satisfy constitutional conditions for continued existence.

The appellate court further endorsed the position of INEC and APP that the provisions of Section 225A of the Constitution must be interpreted disjunctively, meaning that meeting any of the stipulated requirements is sufficient to sustain a party’s registration.

The judges unanimously concluded that there was no legal basis for APP’s deregistration.

Justice Oyebisi Folayemi Omoleye described the appeal as “completely bereft of merit,” while Justice Mohammed Lawal Abubakar agreed that the challenge lacked merit and deserved dismissal.

The legal challenge had sought far-reaching orders, including the deregistration of APP, the disqualification of its leadership, and an injunction restraining the party from sponsoring candidates or participating in the 2027 general elections.

However, with the Federal High Court, Court of Appeal and now the Supreme Court all resolving the matter in favour of APP, the party’s eligibility to field candidates in future elections is no longer under judicial threat.

Legal experts say the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the appeal effectively cements APP’s position on Nigeria’s political landscape and reinforces the constitutional safeguards protecting political parties from arbitrary deregistration.

The development is also expected to bolster APP’s preparations for the 2027 elections, as the party can now proceed with conventions, primaries and candidate nominations without any pending court challenge over its legal status.

By allowing the Court of Appeal judgment to stand, the Supreme Court has effectively affirmed that APP fulfilled the constitutional requirements for continued registration and cannot be removed from the register of political parties based on unsupported allegations.

For APP and its supporters, the ruling represents the end of a prolonged legal contest and a decisive judicial confirmation that the party remains a lawful political platform entitled to appear on the ballot in the 2027 general elections.