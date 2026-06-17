The United States has announced more than $1 billion in humanitarian and disaster response assistance to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP), in what it described as a major expansion of its global emergency support system covering over 40 countries. The funding, unveiled by…...

The United States has announced more than $1 billion in humanitarian and disaster response assistance to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP), in what it described as a major expansion of its global emergency support system covering over 40 countries.

The funding, unveiled by the U.S. State Department, includes over $218 million for UNICEF and more than $800 million for WFP, and is expected to support life-saving interventions in food security, nutrition, health, child protection, logistics, and water and sanitation across crisis-hit regions.

The announcement was attributed to the Trump administration’s humanitarian assistance framework under its December 2025 “Humanitarian Reset” memorandum of understanding with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

According to a statement on the US official website, the agreement has already driven reforms aimed at streamlining humanitarian operations, reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks, and improving accountability in aid delivery.

It said the new funding model replaces what it described as fragmented and duplicative grant systems with consolidated global awards designed to improve speed, coordination, and impact.

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The State Department said the approach ensures that “U.S. taxpayer dollars reach those in need without delay,” noting that implementers can now mobilize resources in some cases within 24 hours.

The statement also stressed that the reforms are intended to strengthen efficiency and reduce waste within the international humanitarian system.

“By directing resources to organizations that meet rigorous performance standards and deliver measurable results, the United States is incentivizing the broader humanitarian system to adopt the efficiency, transparency, and accountability that American taxpayers expect,” the statement said.

It added that the restructuring has helped streamline UN operations, including improvements in supply chain coordination and reductions in duplicated efforts.

The funding will be deployed across countries facing acute humanitarian crises, including Ethiopia, Myanmar, and Ukraine, with priority given to the most severe needs using what the State Department described as a “hyper-prioritization methodology.”

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The methodology, developed under OCHA’s accountability and impact framework, is designed to ensure resources are directed to the most urgent cases while eliminating lower-impact spending.

The U.S. said the model has already demonstrated improved efficiency in disbursement, noting that OCHA reportedly delivered 88 percent of available resources within four months and achieved an average seven-day disbursement timeline.

It added that this performance marks a significant improvement compared to previous humanitarian funding systems.

The State Department further stated that the consolidated funding structure will enable UNICEF and WFP to pre-position supplies, maintain operational readiness, and respond more rapidly to emergencies without delays caused by fragmented procurement processes.

Officials also said the approach complements ongoing collaboration with other humanitarian partners, including Catholic Relief Services and UN agencies, to improve coordination and reduce duplication in aid delivery.

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The U.S. government said it remains committed to advancing a more “efficient, accountable, and impact-driven” humanitarian system that prioritises rapid response and measurable outcomes in global crisis situations.