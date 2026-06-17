The Delta State Police Command has arrested 32 suspected cultists and recovered firearms, ammunition, communication devices and illicit drugs in separate intelligence-led operations across the state. In a statement issued by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, on Wednesday, June 17, operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit…...

The Delta State Police Command has arrested 32 suspected cultists and recovered firearms, ammunition, communication devices and illicit drugs in separate intelligence-led operations across the state.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, on Wednesday, June 17, operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) and the Command Anti-Cult Unit (CACU) carried out the coordinated raids on suspected cult hideouts in Agbarho and Azagba-Ogwashi between 14 and 16 June 2026.

In the first operation, VCRU operatives stormed a suspected cult initiation ground at Agbarho following intelligence that members of the Eiye Confraternity, allegedly linked to recent cult-related killings in Agbor, were planning fresh attacks and initiation activities.

The police said the operatives came under gunfire upon arrival, but responded “professionally,” leading to the arrest of 25 suspects.

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Two suspects sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange and are currently receiving medical treatment, while others fled the scene.

Items recovered from the location include one pump-action shotgun and one cut-to-size firearm.

In a separate operation on 14 June, CACU operatives raided a suspected criminal hideout in Azagba-Ogwashi, leading to the arrest of seven suspected cultists identified as Obore Ndubrisi (26), Okafor Okene (25), Odinigie Sunday (26), Okohur Destiny (21), Felix Abraham (25), Aputa Israel (27), and Okolie Chinonso Peter (24).

According to the Command, recovered items from the raid include one double-barrel gun, two live cartridges, quantities of suspected Indian hemp and Tramadol, as well as a walkie-talkie.

The police added that all suspects are in custody and are undergoing profiling, while investigations are ongoing.

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The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Yemi Oyeniyi, commended the operatives for their professionalism and bravery, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to sustained operations against cultism, violent crime and other criminal activities across the state.