The Ogun State Police Command has dismantled several criminal networks across Abeokuta, Wasimi and Ibafo, leading to the arrest of six suspects and the recovery of firearms, ammunition, generators and mobile phones. The Command disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, June 17, noting that the operations were carried out…...

The Ogun State Police Command has dismantled several criminal networks across Abeokuta, Wasimi and Ibafo, leading to the arrest of six suspects and the recovery of firearms, ammunition, generators and mobile phones.

The Command disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, June 17, noting that the operations were carried out through coordinated intelligence-led efforts by the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), and Ibafo Division.

According to the statement, the suspects arrested include Afisu Awesu, Bala Aminu, Moruf Sodiq, popularly known as “Okiki”, Mumuni Amodu, also known as “Stone”, Abayomi John, nicknamed “Ibafo”, and Mr Adeboye Ojesina.

The Command said the operations disrupted multiple criminal groups involved in armed intimidation, theft, conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms and receiving stolen property.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Police Deploy CP Shogunle To Ekiti For Election Duty

The police said operatives of the VCRU, acting on credible intelligence on May 30, 2026, arrested Moruf Sodiq, alias “Okiki”, who was linked to a generator theft syndicate operating within Abeokuta and its environs.

His arrest reportedly led detectives to Mumuni Amodu, alias “Stone”, identified as a receiver of stolen goods.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of four Elepaq generators, one Sumec Fireman generator, and nine Android mobile phones suspected to have been stolen.

The Command further disclosed that Abayomi John, a motorcyclist alleged to have provided logistics support for the criminal operations, was also arrested.

In a separate operation on June 12, operatives of the SWAT unit arrested 58-year-old Adeboye Ojesina in Wasimi over alleged unlawful possession of firearms and intimidation of residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Items recovered from him include one pump-action rifle, one locally fabricated pistol, two live cartridges and one expended cartridge.

The suspect reportedly claimed he recovered the pistol within the area and fired it to test its functionality, while alleging the pump-action rifle was given to him by an unidentified individual now being trailed by investigators.

The police said efforts were ongoing to apprehend other suspects connected to the arms network.

In another development on June 13, operatives of the Ibafo Division arrested Afisu Awesu while attempting to steal a forklift engine component at a site in Igbeti Sote Village, Ibafo.

Investigations revealed that the suspects had earlier stolen forklift tyres from the same location and sold them to Bala Aminu, who was subsequently arrested as the alleged receiver of stolen property.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Command said efforts were ongoing to apprehend a fleeing accomplice and dismantle the entire criminal network.

All suspects, according to the police, will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.