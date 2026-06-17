Troops of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have rescued five kidnap victims abandoned by fleeing terrorists during ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Kogi State. The rescue followed intensified military operations against terrorist enclaves operating in forested areas of the state, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Acting Assistant…...

Troops of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, have rescued five kidnap victims abandoned by fleeing terrorists during ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Kogi State.

The rescue followed intensified military operations against terrorist enclaves operating in forested areas of the state, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi.

The Army said the operation was carried out on June 17 as troops sustained pressure on criminal groups through coordinated ground and air offensives aimed at dismantling their camps and restricting their movement within the brigade’s area of responsibility.

According to the statement, troops deployed from the Forward Operating Base, Oshokoshoko, were conducting a blocking operation along the Oshokoshoko-Adankolo route in the Adankolo Forest when they intercepted the victims.

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The operation followed a recent air interdiction mission targeting a known terrorist hideout in the forest.

Military authorities said preliminary investigations indicated that the victims regained their freedom after the terrorists abandoned them while dispersing under sustained military pressure.

The rescued individuals were immediately secured and evacuated from the forest to a safe location before being taken to a military medical facility for treatment and stabilisation.

The Army added that the victims were debriefed to obtain intelligence that could support ongoing efforts to track down and neutralise remaining terrorists operating in the area.

It noted that arrangements were also being made to reunite the victims with their families after the completion of necessary medical and administrative procedures.

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The military described the rescue as further evidence of the effectiveness of ongoing coordinated operations against terrorists and other criminal elements threatening security in Kogi State.

Commander of the 12 Brigade, Brigadier General Kasim Umar Sidi, commended the troops for their vigilance, resilience and professionalism, saying their actions led to the successful rescue of the victims.

He said the operation reflected the brigade’s commitment to protecting lives and property across its area of responsibility.

The commander also reassured residents of Kogi State and neighbouring communities that troops would continue aggressive operations against terrorists and other criminal groups until lasting peace and security are restored.